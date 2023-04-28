Home States Tamil Nadu

Tasmac outlets earning less than Rs 1 lakh a day being picked for closure

“The department is prioritising these complaints and will shut down the outlets once we receive proper orders from the government,” he said.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
CHENNAI:  Following the announcement of Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji in the Assembly that Tasmac will be closing 500 of its outlets, the department has started identifying shops having sales less than Rs 1 lakh per day.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE the department has formed district-wise teams to identify the outlets. The department has received numerous complaints from residents and temple authorities against the functioning of the outlets in their respective area.

“The department is prioritising these complaints and will shut down the outlets once we receive proper orders from the government,” he said. With 5,329 outlets across the state, the department’s income from liquor sale is nearly Rs 1.3 crore a day. In major districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai, and others, the average sale stands at Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, he said.

The official also added a total of 97 Tasmac retail shops were closed for reasons such as functioning in restricted areas like near temples and flouting rules. In an interview with TNIE, Senthil Balaji said after receiving the reports from officials, the selected Tasmac outlets will be closed within a couple of weeks.

When asked about the Tasmac employees selling liquor bottles at a higher price than MRP, the minister replied he had taken action against 1,912 salespersons of the outlets recently as they were involved in malpractices. He also warned employees not to engage in any malpractice. He also requested consumers to lodge complaints against these illegal activities.
 

