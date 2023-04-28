Home States Tamil Nadu

TN farmer dies in wild elephant attack in Karimangalam

A farmer from Periya Morasupatti village near Karimangalam died after he was attacked by a wild elephant on Wednesday.

Published: 28th April 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  A farmer from Periya Morasupatti village near Karimangalam died after he was attacked by a wild elephant on Wednesday. Over the past few days, the Palacode Forest team has been monitoring the movement of two male elephants in the area. On Wednesday night the elephants entered Karimangalam near Sanjeevaraya Hill.

In the early hours of Thursday, the forest team found the elephant near Morasupatti. Shortly after the elephant left the village, the people spotted V Vedi (60) dead with injury marks on the body and informed police. The body was sent for postmortem to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. Sources said Vedi was attacked by one of the elephants when he was relieving himself in the open.

Palacode Forest Ranger P Natraj told TNIE, “Usually elephants move about in the night and in the forest where visibility is very low it is very difficult to keep track of the elephant. By morning we spotted the elephants and were following their movements. The incident could have taken place just before dawn and the farmer might have encountered the elephant when the visibility was low. We have provided an initial solatium of Rs 50,000 to the family.”

Meanwhile, residents of Karimangalam urged the forest department to chase away the elephants. M Murugan, a resident, said, “It is very rare to see elephants in Karimangalam because to reach here the elephants have to cross the NH 844 connecting Salem- Bengaluru. But now the migration of elephants to our parts has become common. We urge the forest department to ensure these elephants do not cross the highway. Moreover, Karimangalam is not part of the elephant corridor.”

Natraj said, “There have been few instances of elephants passing by Karimangalam and it is not uncommon. We are taking efforts to bring the elephants back to the Palacode forest area and divert them to other parts of the forest.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant attack Farmer death
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp