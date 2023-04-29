11 new nursing colleges to come up at a cost of Rs 10 crore each in TN: MaSu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The union government has sanctioned 11 new nursing colleges for Tamil Nadu and they will be established at an outlay of Rs 10 crore each, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

He was talking to reporters after holding a consultation meeting with deputy directors of health services, district food safety officers and others at DMS campus on effective implementation of the ban on sale of gutka and other tobacco products. The meeting was held following the recent Supreme Court stay on Madras High Court decision to quash Tamil Nadu notification banning gutka and other tobacco products.

Talking to reporters, Subramanian said, “The nursing colleges, offering 100 undergraduate seats, will be built next to the state-run medical colleges. Despite the state already having six nursing colleges, there have always been pleas to start additional colleges. During my meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya two months ago, I sought sanction for 30 new nursing colleges in the state, owing to huge demand. Eleven new nursing colleges were sanctioned on Thursday evening.”

Several legislators have demanded that a nursing college be set up in their constituency or district, and sites will be decided in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin, Subramanian said. Talking about the consultation meeting, Subramanian said,

“Officials have been instructed to ensure that no sale of banned tobacco products takes place in their jurisdiction. They have been told to conduct inspections in shops and submit the report on how many shops were checked and what action was taken. The report should be submitted to the food safety commissioner.”

Officials have also been told to ensure sufficient stock of anti-snake venom injections, anti-rabies vaccine and “loading dose” -- first aid tablets to reduce viscosity of blood, decrease severity of heart attack and save lives, at all PHCs and health sub centres.

(With inputs from PTI)



