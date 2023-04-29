Home States Tamil Nadu

Botched tubectomy: TN woman to get Rs 10,000 a month until child turns 21

Justice B Pugalendhi, who passed the order, directed the government to provide free education to the child, either in government or private school, and refund the fees already paid.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the state government to pay Rs 10,000 per month to a woman to meet the expenses of bringing up her third child, as she gave birth even after undergoing tubectomy procedure at Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital. The court also directed the government to pay the amount until the child graduates or attains the age of 21.

Justice B Pugalendhi, who passed the order, directed the government to provide free education to the child, either in government or private school, and refund the fees already paid. He further told the government to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation to the woman.

The woman is a homemaker and her husband is an agricultural labourer. The woman underwent tubectomy in 2013 as the couple has two children. However, the woman conceived again and gave birth to a third child in 2015. Alleging medical negligence, the woman had approached the High Court seeking Rs 25 lakh compensation.

Justice Pugalendhi observed that family planning is a national programme being implemented through various government hospitals and health centres, and the medical officers entrusted with the implementation of the programme cannot sabotage it by their negligence in performing the operation. Due to the unsuccessful surgery, the petitioner was made to suffer mental pain and agony and financial burden of bringing up the third child, the judge pointed out.

Citing some judgments passed by the Supreme Court and the High Court, the judge said the state should be held responsible for such negligence committed by the doctors during sterilisation procedures and passed the order.

