Captain Miller: Youth’s Twitter locked for posting explosion video

Published: 29th April 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Logo. (Photo | AP)

Twitter Logo. (Photo | AP)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI:  Twitter has locked the handle of Mathalamparai-resident Allwin Jashwa, who had posted a video of loud explosions carried out near Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) by Captain Miller film crew. The handle was locked under sections of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) on Friday, based on a complaint by Sathya Jyothi Films, the production banner of the Dhanush-starrer.

“The URL reported in this case contains leaked shooting spot photos/videos from the upcoming movie Captain Miller. The leaked photos/videos reveal confidential material from the movie including the set, the look of artistes, and the story,” read a message sent to Allwin from a private agency, employed by Sathya Jyothi Films. “‘Captain Miller’ movie unit was shooting the film in our village without permission.

They shot fight scenes involving bomb blasts, constructed a wooden bridge across Chenkulam canal, and damaged canal banks. To bring this to the notice of the state government, I shot the unauthorised blasting near KMTR.

Only after I posted this, Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu instructed the district collector to inspect the spot. Collector Durai Ravichandran stopped the shooting on Tuesday. After this, the movie unit secured permission from various departments,” said Allwin.

