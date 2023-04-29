Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider plea to close liquor shops during Chithirai festival: Madras High Court

The judges directed the authorities to consider Suseendran's representation and disposed of the petition.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chithirai festival celebrations. (Photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

Chithirai festival celebrations. (Photo| KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Madurai district administration to consider the plea of a BJP functionary seeking closure of liquor shops during the Chithirai festival celebrations in the district.  

The litigant M Maha Suseendran, district secretary of BJP, stated in his petition that there is a 1.3% increase in crime rate around April due to large gatherings for the Chithirai festival, which is celebrated for more than 15 days during the month.

Hence, in order to curtail the crime rate to some extent, the government should shut down TASMAC outlets, private bars and recreation clubs in the district for six days during the festival, i.e., from April 30 to May 5, he stated. A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, who heard the plea, opined that it is for the authorities to decide and the court cannot interfere with it. The judges directed the authorities to consider Suseendran's representation and disposed of the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chithirai festival Madras High Court TASMAC
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp