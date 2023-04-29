Consider plea to close liquor shops during Chithirai festival: Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Madurai district administration to consider the plea of a BJP functionary seeking closure of liquor shops during the Chithirai festival celebrations in the district.



The litigant M Maha Suseendran, district secretary of BJP, stated in his petition that there is a 1.3% increase in crime rate around April due to large gatherings for the Chithirai festival, which is celebrated for more than 15 days during the month.



Hence, in order to curtail the crime rate to some extent, the government should shut down TASMAC outlets, private bars and recreation clubs in the district for six days during the festival, i.e., from April 30 to May 5, he stated. A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, who heard the plea, opined that it is for the authorities to decide and the court cannot interfere with it. The judges directed the authorities to consider Suseendran's representation and disposed of the petition.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the Madurai district administration to consider the plea of a BJP functionary seeking closure of liquor shops during the Chithirai festival celebrations in the district. The litigant M Maha Suseendran, district secretary of BJP, stated in his petition that there is a 1.3% increase in crime rate around April due to large gatherings for the Chithirai festival, which is celebrated for more than 15 days during the month. Hence, in order to curtail the crime rate to some extent, the government should shut down TASMAC outlets, private bars and recreation clubs in the district for six days during the festival, i.e., from April 30 to May 5, he stated. A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, who heard the plea, opined that it is for the authorities to decide and the court cannot interfere with it. The judges directed the authorities to consider Suseendran's representation and disposed of the petition.