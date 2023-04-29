Home States Tamil Nadu

Jumbo tramples mahout to death at Theppakadu camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

According to MTR forest officials, the incident happened when the mahout, CM Balan (54), went to feed the 16-year-old elephant at 9 am on Friday.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Mahout with the female elephant Masini

Mahout with the female elephant Masini

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A mahout was trampled to death by a female elephant Masini at Theppakadu elephant camp of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris on Friday. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the mahout.

According to MTR forest officials, the incident happened when the mahout, CM Balan (54), went to feed the 16-year-old elephant at 9 am on Friday. The elephant attacked Balan, when he was about to move away after feeding the animal. He was rescued by other mahouts and rushed to the government hospital in Gudalur. However, He succumbed to head injuries.

Masini was brought to the Theppakadu elephant camp after the forest officials found her as a three-month-old calf abandoned in the Kargudi forest in 2007. As the calf was rescued near the Masiniamman Temple in Kargudi, the department named it 'Masini' and was raised at Theppakadu camp till October 2015. Then, it was sent to Samayapuram temple in Tiruchy.

In May 2018, the elephant killed its mahout Gajendran inside the temple premises. Following this, a PIL petition was filed and Madras High Court directed the forest department to take her back to the camp. It was brought to the camp in January 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp