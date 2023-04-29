Jumbo tramples mahout to death at Theppakadu camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A mahout was trampled to death by a female elephant Masini at Theppakadu elephant camp of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris on Friday. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced solatium of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the mahout.

According to MTR forest officials, the incident happened when the mahout, CM Balan (54), went to feed the 16-year-old elephant at 9 am on Friday. The elephant attacked Balan, when he was about to move away after feeding the animal. He was rescued by other mahouts and rushed to the government hospital in Gudalur. However, He succumbed to head injuries.

Masini was brought to the Theppakadu elephant camp after the forest officials found her as a three-month-old calf abandoned in the Kargudi forest in 2007. As the calf was rescued near the Masiniamman Temple in Kargudi, the department named it 'Masini' and was raised at Theppakadu camp till October 2015. Then, it was sent to Samayapuram temple in Tiruchy.

In May 2018, the elephant killed its mahout Gajendran inside the temple premises. Following this, a PIL petition was filed and Madras High Court directed the forest department to take her back to the camp. It was brought to the camp in January 2019.

