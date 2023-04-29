Home States Tamil Nadu

NHRC directs DGP to submit 'action taken' report on Ambasamudram custodial torture case

CB-CID sleuths filed an FIR against Singh based on a complaint received from one of the victims Subash, and are conducting an inquiry in this case.

Custodial Torture

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed Tamil Nadu DGP to submit an action taken report on the Ambasamudram custodial torture case within four weeks on a complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ashish Goel.  

"The complainant brought a news report to the notice of the commission alleging that a man,  Chellappa, and his brother were brutally tortured by the police for merely chasing away a gang from their farmland.  One of the victim's testicles was also crushed. The complaint should be given to the DGP with directions to inquire the allegations made in the complaint and submit an action taken report within four weeks, for the perusal of the commission," read the NHRC communique, adding that Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) be requested to intimate the date of cognizance, if any, taken by the SHRC in this matter, within four weeks.
 
Brijvir Singh, Assistant Registrar (Law), NHRC sent the directions to DGP C Sylendra Babu. Suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh and his team of police personnel were accused of torturing about 19 persons who were brought to the Ambasamudram, Kallidaikurichi, VK Puram and Pappakudi police stations for inquiry. The teeth of most of these persons were allegedly removed by Singh. CB-CID sleuths filed an FIR against Singh based on a complaint received from one of the victims Subash, and are conducting an inquiry in this case.

