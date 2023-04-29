Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL seeks criminal action against yoga college head, Madras HC seeks reply from govt

The first bench of acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders when the plea filed by advocate P Pugalenthi came up for hearing.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the government to file a reply to a PIL petition seeking criminal action against the principal of a government yoga and naturopathy college in Chennai for forging documents to get undue promotion and monetary benefits.

The first bench of acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders when the plea filed by advocate P Pugalenthi came up for hearing. The petition sought orders to initiate 'criminal action' against Dr N Manavalan, principal of govt yoga and naturopathy college, for allegedly forging documents to get undue promotion and benefits, causing loss to the exchequer. He has become principal though his basic qualification is only a diploma.

The bench raised questions as to how a PIL plea can be filed on a issue which appears to be related to service matter, and told the petitioner to approach the police with a complaint. However, M Radhakrishnan, counsel for the petitioner, said criminal law can be applied in this matter since the principal had involved in forgery and availed himself of monetary benefits.

Only the principal secretary for health department, to whom the director of Indian medicine sent the report for action, should initiate criminal proceedings. Radhakrishnan also said the excess amount of salary must be recovered immediately to arrest further loss to the exchequer.

The petition said the director of Indian medicine had sent his recommendation for action against Manavalan on December 12, 2022, but the principal secretary of health department had not taken action so far. Continuance of Manavalan as principal will be destructive to public interest and will have demoralising effect on other staff, the petition said.

