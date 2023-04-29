Pipe laying work holds up traffic on Coimbatore's Anaikatti Road

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Motorists voiced concerns over the ongoing Pillur 3 pipeline works carried out on the Thadagam-Anaikatti Road which has been moving at a snail’s pace.

Officials said there are facing challenges in carrying out the works as there are multiple underground lines.

The TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) board had dug up the Anaikatti Road for installing giant pipes under the Pillur scheme-3 project. The works are being carried out for over 5 km on the Thadagam-Anaikkati Road.

As the roads have been damaged, motorists are inconvenienced. Adding to the woes of the people is the GN Mills flyover works, which are being carried out on the Mettupalayam Road, parallel to the Anaikatti Road. “Officials should expedite work on at least one of the roads so that people can commute to work and reach their home on time,” said Saravana Perumal, a motorist from Thudiyalur.

“Officials must complete works on the Anaikatti Road before June when the monsoon kicks in so that accidents can be avoided,” he added. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “We are making good progress in the pipeline works on Anaikatti Road. We have paved roads till the Government College of Technology (GCT) stretch.

We shall finish the works and pave roads soon on the next stretch, till the Edayarpalayam Junction by the end of this month. As there are multiple underground cables beneath the road, we find it a bit challenging and have not fixed any deadline for the works. However, we will finish the work soon.”

COIMBATORE: Motorists voiced concerns over the ongoing Pillur 3 pipeline works carried out on the Thadagam-Anaikatti Road which has been moving at a snail’s pace. Officials said there are facing challenges in carrying out the works as there are multiple underground lines. The TWAD (Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage) board had dug up the Anaikatti Road for installing giant pipes under the Pillur scheme-3 project. The works are being carried out for over 5 km on the Thadagam-Anaikkati Road. As the roads have been damaged, motorists are inconvenienced. Adding to the woes of the people is the GN Mills flyover works, which are being carried out on the Mettupalayam Road, parallel to the Anaikatti Road. “Officials should expedite work on at least one of the roads so that people can commute to work and reach their home on time,” said Saravana Perumal, a motorist from Thudiyalur.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Officials must complete works on the Anaikatti Road before June when the monsoon kicks in so that accidents can be avoided,” he added. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “We are making good progress in the pipeline works on Anaikatti Road. We have paved roads till the Government College of Technology (GCT) stretch. We shall finish the works and pave roads soon on the next stretch, till the Edayarpalayam Junction by the end of this month. As there are multiple underground cables beneath the road, we find it a bit challenging and have not fixed any deadline for the works. However, we will finish the work soon.”