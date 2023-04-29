Home States Tamil Nadu

Scheduled Caste man from Pudukkottai moves Madras HC against DNA test in excreta case

The petitioner had alleged that officials were ‘harassing him’ under the guise of inquiry and instead of finding the real accused they were trying to frame SC community members in the case. 

Published: 29th April 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

The overhead tank in the village

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Acting on a petition filed by a Scheduled Caste man of Vengaivayal village in Pudukkottai seeking quashing of a special court order that directed him to undergo a DNA test in the case related to faecal matter being found in overhead tank in the village, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a reply from CB-CID, Pudukkottai collector, and the district superintendent of police. 

The petitioner had alleged that officials were ‘harassing him’ under the guise of inquiry and instead of finding the real accused they were trying to frame SC community members in the case.  The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of SC/ST Act cases had instructed the petitioner, K Muthu Krishnan, and a few others to undergo the test at the government medical college hospital in Pudukkottai, following a request made by CB-CID officials who are investigating the case.

But Muthukrishnan claimed that he was being harassed by the officials while he was actually among the persons who initially discovered the faeces in the tank while inspecting the foul  odour emanating from it. 
He also doubted the authorities’ claim about DNA sample that is said to have been collected from the excrement found in the tank, by saying it is scientifically impossible. Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the plea, directed the authorities to file a counter and adjourned the case to June 1.

TAGS
Scheduled caste Madras High Court DNA test
