Six traffic lights turned off on Coimbatore's Avinashi Road to make the area signal free

Police said that this will reduce waiting time at signals and reduce fuel consumption for vehicles.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  In an effort to make Avinashi road signal free, the Coimbatore City Police turned off signals at six major junctions temporarily. Instead, vehicles can make U-turns for the free flow of vehicle traffic. However, as the ‘U-turns shrink the road, people alleged that rash and negligent driving are on the rise.

According to sources, out of 13 signals, only seven are currently functional on Avinashi Road between Uppilipalayam and SITRA (Airport junction). The remaining six have been closed and U-turn points have been set up near the signals for vehicles to cross the roads. Police said that this will reduce waiting time at signals and reduce fuel consumption for vehicles.

Following the feedback on these arrangements, police plan to close the remaining seven signals and make the entire stretch of around 10.5 kilometres, signal-free, before the completion of the Avinashi Road Elevated expressway project.

N Ramakrishnan, a health staff working in a private hospital said “ There were six signals within a distance of about 4 km from Nava India to Hope College and vehicles had to stop at each one. U-turns instead of signals ease the traffic flow.”

While a section of motorists welcomed the move saying it reduce their waiting time at signals and on the other hand, the residents of the area said that U-turn curves have been constructed at the place where there were successive signals in the Peelamedu area, which is causing more traffic congestion, especially in the peak hours.

“The U-turn points occupied a major portion of the road which became bottlenecks in the peak hours. Another threat is rash driving- after making it signal-free, we have been witnessing more violations and accidents. Even if it is a project, if there are violations, it will not yield benefits. Police should monitor the stretch to prevent traffic violations and ensure speed control measures in the place where they closed the signals,” said K Shanthi, who runs a juice shop near Peelamedu.

When asked, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N Mathivanan said that the signals are being shut down after making alternative arrangements at every junction following a study with the Highways Department and the District Road Safety Committee.

“Instead of closed signals, we have made U-Turns in the middle of the centre median on either side. We have made the U-turns visible and most of the motorists know where to slow down on this road. Also, we are taking steps to monitor the violations. Once the flyover works are completed, the number of vehicles plying on the road will be reduced by half. Then these U-Turns will be of great benefit to motorists,” he said. 

