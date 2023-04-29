Tiruppur teen pedals for green cause

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Determined to raise awareness on environment safety, an 18-year-old recently embarked on a 4,480 km cycle trip from Tiruppur to Khardungla in Ladakh. Navin Kumar, a first-year visual communication student in Kangeyam, faced several difficulties including attendance, language, food and security, but steely resolve saw him through.

Born in Mayiladuthurai, Navin Kumar grew up at Arulpuram in Tiruppur after his parents Balu and Menaka moved into the city to work in a garment unit. "On my 15th birthday, I told my father that I wanted to go around the country and requested him to buy me a cycle. But he took my words for a joke. When I insisted, he dismissed the idea saying I was too young for such a trip. Three years later, on January 28 this year, my uncle Rajkumar and aunt Megalai gifted me a cycle. I was taken aback and decided to chase my dream," Navin told TNIE.

"I decided to spread the message on the environment as I am from Tiruppur, which is the hub of the garment industry, and have first hand experience of challenges in safe disposal of waste," Navin explained. He chose Khardungla since it was the highest motorable road in the world, at a height of 18,380 feet. "I thought cycling to the highest spot in the country would be the ideal way to grab attention," Navin said, adding he was not deterred by the lack of sponsors for the trip.

Navin started the journey on February 5. "In three days, I crossed Bhavani and Hosur to reach Bengaluru. I then travelled to Hyderabad. With the help of locals, I passed through Nagpur, Jhansi and Agra, New Delhi and reached Manali. I wanted to travel through the Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on National Highway 3. But security personnel refused entry. Had I been allowed through the tunnel, I could have reached Ladakh by covering 400 kilometres, but had to encircle the mountain and reach Khardungla pedalling for more than 1,200 km."

On the difficulties he faced, Navin said, "I got rice, pulses and other vegetables when I travelled through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh. In North and Central India, I managed with rotis. I didn't know Hindi and spoke in English. But most people didn't know English, so I managed to show a picture of chapati and roti on my mobile to explain what I wanted. I stocked up chapatis and water bottles as travellers explained the lack of shops in Kargil."

On how he managed yje expenses, Navin said his father sent around Rs 58,000 in small installments regularly. "In Nagpur, a traveller advised me to buy a jacket because it was cold in North India. When I reached Himachal Pradesh, military personnel at the checkpost advised me to buy a sleeping bag that can help withstand cold temperatures in Himachal and Kashmir. But I bought it. In Kashmir, I bargained with a roadside seller and got a sleeping bag for Rs 1,000. I carried a tent and slept near fuel stations en route after explaining to the workers about my journey."

Cycling through forests and highways was easy, but the challenging part was in Kargil. "The journey from Kargil to Leh was the toughest since the road was very tough and steep. It took three days to cover 100 kilometers. It took six days to reach Leh from Kargil, I was physically and mentally stressed through this part of my journey than anywhere else."

Commitment to the goal kept him going and Navin reached Khardungla on April 17, "It was the happiest day of my life. I took out the national flag and waved it, explained to people around why brought me there. People appreciated me on my hard work and journey. I am excited to take up more such journeys around the world. I believe it is possible since I am just 18 years old."

He returned home on April 23, taking a flight from Ladakh to Delhi, and then trains to Chennai and Tiruppur.

