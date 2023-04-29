Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt extends tenure of temporary school teachers by one year

Around 10,200 temporary teachers are working in government schools across the State handling primary to higher secondary classes since December 2022.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The state government has decided to extend the tenure of temporary school teachers by one more year. Sources in the school education department said the decision came during an online meeting of CEOs that was held recently. The formal order in this regard is expected to be issued in May.

Around 10,200 temporary teachers are working in government schools across the State handling primary to higher secondary classes since December 2022. “The tenure of temporary teachers ended on Friday. With the government yet to take a decision on recruiting regular teachers, officers in the school education department directed CEOs to extend the tenure. They have to report for work in June,” a CEO said.

“With the possibility of government recruiting regular teachers appearing bleak, officers must have decided to use temporary teachers considering students welfare,” the CEO said. The development, however, has left candidates who cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) disappointed. K Chandru of Coimbatore said, “Many candidates who passed TET are waiting for jobs for more than eight years.

The decision will leave around 1.30 lakh TET passouts in the lurch.”  L Suguna (name changed) from Coimbatore said, “Despite clearing TET, I am working as a temporary teacher in secondary teacher post grade like many others. The government should appoint us to regular posts.” School education secretary Kakarla Usha and Commissioner K Nandakumar did not respond to calls and text messages for a comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School teacher Temporary post
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp