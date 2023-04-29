TN govt extends tenure of temporary school teachers by one year

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The state government has decided to extend the tenure of temporary school teachers by one more year. Sources in the school education department said the decision came during an online meeting of CEOs that was held recently. The formal order in this regard is expected to be issued in May.

Around 10,200 temporary teachers are working in government schools across the State handling primary to higher secondary classes since December 2022. “The tenure of temporary teachers ended on Friday. With the government yet to take a decision on recruiting regular teachers, officers in the school education department directed CEOs to extend the tenure. They have to report for work in June,” a CEO said.

“With the possibility of government recruiting regular teachers appearing bleak, officers must have decided to use temporary teachers considering students welfare,” the CEO said. The development, however, has left candidates who cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) disappointed. K Chandru of Coimbatore said, “Many candidates who passed TET are waiting for jobs for more than eight years.

The decision will leave around 1.30 lakh TET passouts in the lurch.” L Suguna (name changed) from Coimbatore said, “Despite clearing TET, I am working as a temporary teacher in secondary teacher post grade like many others. The government should appoint us to regular posts.” School education secretary Kakarla Usha and Commissioner K Nandakumar did not respond to calls and text messages for a comment.

