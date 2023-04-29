Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt mulling new parking policy to tackle tailbacks, boost public transport use

The parking policy will be drafted by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) with the help of NGO - Institute for Transportation and Development Policy.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bikes parked on a roadside

Bikes parked on a roadside

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  If everything goes according to the plan, vehicle owners may have to pay fee for parking vehicles across Chennai metropolitan area, as the state government is planning to come up with a parking policy to reduce traffic congestion and to encourage use of public transport. This will be an umbrella policy that will cover Chennai city corporation also.

The parking policy will be drafted by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) with the help of NGO - Institute for Transportation and Development Policy. “The earlier draft policy prepared by Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will be amalgamated into this policy,” said CUMTA special officer, I Jayakumar.

“The parking fee will be dependent on the locality. If it is in Pondy bazaar, the rates could be high, and in the outskirts, it could be less,” he said. However, these would come under parking management plan, which is being prepared with the help of World Bank.

The report will be ready by March next year,” said Jayakumar. The parking policy has also been necessitated due to huge traffic congestion following the conditional approvals given to high-rise buildings and malls by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Sources said there is a need to take up a study on how the traffic should be regulated prior to coming up with a parking policy. The state government is also looking to have a parking policy for the entire state. According to the information available, the number of vehicles in the state increased by 35% in the last four years alone, while the population only grew by 19% in 10 years - showing a much-accelerated growth of vehicles, which can be attributed to the increasing use of private vehicles.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary, V Irai Anbu, was held on April 3 to work out solutions for parking issues. It is learnt GCC is undertaking a study to estimate the existing parking demand in GCC zones for both on-street and offstreet parking. The consultant is likely to submit the report soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai city Parking policy Traffic congestion
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp