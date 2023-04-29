TN police officials told to probe plea against EPS’ poll affidavit

By Express News Service

SALEM: Salem Judicial Magistrate Court No.1 (Special Court for MPs and MLAs).has directed Central Crime Branch (CCB) police to investigate a petition against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that he furnished false information in his affidavit and nomination papers filed for the 2021 assembly election.

The petitioner, P Milany of Sanjay Gandhi First Street in Palanichettipatti in Theni, is the former district youth wing secretary of DMK. On February 26, he filed a petition before the court stating that Palaniswami had furnished false information regarding his immovable property, annual income, loans and liabilities.

Hearing the petition, on April 26. magistrate G Kalaivani,directed Salem CCB police to conduct a detailed investigation. “In the considered opinion of this court, the case requires further deliberation by way of a police investigation in order to bring the entire truth and best evidence with regard to the facts alleged in the complaint, “ the judge said in her order.

“As this case pertains to much public interest, it is a preliminary duty of the investigation agency to take the matter for effective investigation and bring the truth. Further, the complainant is an ordinary public welfare citizen, so it is difficult for him to prosecute the case against a powerful politician having served as CM of Tamil Nadu,” the order reads.

The court directed the SHO of CCB to file a report on or before May 26. K Nilavazhagan, Assistant Commissioner of CCB, said they are yet to receive the copy of the order.



