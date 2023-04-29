Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal caste discrimination: Reply sought on SC man's plea against order to undergo DNA test

The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of SC/ST Act cases, had instructed the petitioner, K Muthu Krishnan,

DNA Test

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

dna MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday sought response from the CB-CID, Pudukkottai collector, and superintendent of police on a petition filed by a Scheduled Caste man from Vengaivayal village of Pudukkottai to quash an order issued by a special court directing the man to undergo a DNA test.

The DNA test had been ordered in a case pertaining to the caste discrimination incident reported in the village in December last year, in which human faeces were found in an overhead tank that supplies water to SC residents of the village. The Special Court for Exclusive Trial of SC/ST Act cases, had instructed the petitioner, K Muthu Krishnan, and a few others to undergo the test at the government medical college hospital in Pudukkottai, following a request made by the CB-CID officials who are investigating the case.

But Muthukrishnan claimed that he is being harassed by the officials in the guise of inquiry as he was one of the persons who initially discovered the faeces in the tank while inspecting the bad odour that emanated from it. Stating that he is also a victim of the incident, he alleged that instead of finding the real accused, the authorities are trying to frame persons from the SC community in the case. He also doubted the authorities' claim about the DNA sample that is said to have been collected from the excrement found in the tank, by saying it is scientifically impossible. Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the plea, directed the authorities to file a counter and adjourned the case to June 1.

