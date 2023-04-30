121 men, 36 women pass out from Officers Training Academy in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time, five women cadets have secured a commission in the Regiment of Artillery - an elite combat support arm of the Indian Army - along with 19 male officers from the Officers Training Academy. The five women include Lt Mehak Saini, Lt Sakshi Dubey, Lt Akanksha, Lt Aditi Yadav and Lt Pious Mudgil.

“I am a second-generation officer as my father is an officer in the army. My parents and brother supported me. It starts with the family. That’s what helps women break the glass ceiling,” said Lt Mehak Saini, who hails from Hisar in Haryana.

On Saturday, 121 men and 36 women got commissioned into various arms and services of Indian Army. Among these include Veer Nari Lt Rekha Singh, whose husband Naik Deepak Singh (Veer Chakra) lost his life in Galwan Valley. Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Adosh Kumar, Colonel Commandant and Director General of Artillery termed the occasion as momentous.

He said, “More than 20% of the officers commissioned in the artillery are women officers. This is yet another transformational step in a series of steps undertaken by the Indian Army. All these women officers are being posted to all the artillery units across the country.”

