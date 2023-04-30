Avenging Gokul’s murder: Coimbatore city police nabbed seven from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special team attached to Coimbatore city police arrested seven rowdies from the outskirts of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Saturday. The arrested people allegedly belonged to the gang of Gokul (24), who was hacked to death outside the Coimbatore combined court complex on February 13, 2023.



Based on a tip-off that a seven-member gang had camped in Bengaluru to allegedly take revenge for Gokul's murder, the police team rushed there a week ago and traced them on Friday.



On Saturday morning, they arrested four of them, J Suji Mohan (30) R Praveenraj (26) from Rathinapuri, V Amarnath (26) and C Prasanth (27) from Ganapathy, following a chase.



"They are facing more than 30 cases including murder, murder attempt, ganja peddling and hurt cases. They each had at least five non-bailable warrants and were absconding from the past four years," police said.



According to the police, one of them recorded a video while trying to escape from the police and shared it with his relatives and advocate.



"The police is chasing me and my hands and legs are fine now. We don't know what the police will do to us," he said in the video, which went viral on social media.



Meanwhile, three more suspects U Ashwin alias Ashwin Kumar (29) of Thrissur, K Rajesh (25) from Ganapathy and C Pradeep (22) from Vadavalli were arrested from Bengaluru in the evening and police seized 50 grams of the synthetic drug (methamphetamine) from them.



Police said that they will be brought to Coimbatore city on Sunday.



An audio clip allegedly between a suspect and two police officers also went viral where the officers allegedly threatened the suspect of the encounter if he fails to surrender before them.

