Home States Tamil Nadu

Consider effects of mandatory certification on textile industry, Stalin tells Goyal

The union minister should grant exemption for filament yarn and artificial fibres, including bamboo which are not manufactured in India, from QCOs.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

MKStalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday brought to the notice of Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal the difficulties faced by the textile industry due to mandatory certification through different quality control orders (QCOs) by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for various types of man-made fibres and viscose fibre.

In a letter, Stalin urged Goyal to insist on QCOs for importing viscose and polyester fibre only after the BIS disposes of all pending applications filed by importers seeking certification to comply with QCOs. The union minister should grant an exemption for filament yarn and artificial fibres, including bamboo which are not manufactured in India, from QCOs.

He also said several applications from foreign suppliers are pending inspection and approval by BIS. This could be done only after BIS officials visit the production facilities of such applicants in their respective countries. Even if these suppliers conform to QCOs norms, importing such fibre could only be effected once BIS officials complete all the formalities and approve the applications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
textile industry Piyush Goyal MK Stalin mandatory certification
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp