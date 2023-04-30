Expand operation of Palacode sugar mill, says Tamil Nadu farmers 

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane farmers in Dharmapuri urged the district administration to extend the functioning of the Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar Mill (DDCSM) in Palacode. Farmers stated that over 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane that were brought here has not been ground and opening the mill would improve the recovery rate of sugar.

Dharmapuri district has two sugar mills, DDCSM in Palacode and the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar Mill (SSCSM) in Gopalapuram. Due to the surplus rainfall (1028 mm) in the district, in 2022, over 20,000 acres of sugarcane area flourished. However, on Friday, the DDCSM closed its door, completing its grinding for the year 2022-23.

A farmer from Pulikarai said, “This year, there were some disruptions in the Palacode mill due to the problem in the co-generation units and technical problems in the boiler. Due to this, the grinding was stopped for nearly 10 days. At present, over 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane are pending here.”

State president of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, “As per the current data, DDCSM has ground over two lakh tonnes of sugarcane with a recovery rate of over 10%. The SSCSM will function till May 10. If the pending sugarcane grinding is delayed, the recovery rate would be affected. Moreover, it will affect the weight of the canes resulting in lower prices.”

Officials in the DDCSM said, “The pending sugarcane will be diverted to the SSCSM in Gopalapuram. We have already begun moving the canes. Farmers need not be concerned about the value of the canes as they have been assessed and weighed.”

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane farmers in Dharmapuri urged the district administration to extend the functioning of the Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar Mill (DDCSM) in Palacode. Farmers stated that over 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane that were brought here has not been ground and opening the mill would improve the recovery rate of sugar. Dharmapuri district has two sugar mills, DDCSM in Palacode and the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar Mill (SSCSM) in Gopalapuram. Due to the surplus rainfall (1028 mm) in the district, in 2022, over 20,000 acres of sugarcane area flourished. However, on Friday, the DDCSM closed its door, completing its grinding for the year 2022-23. A farmer from Pulikarai said, “This year, there were some disruptions in the Palacode mill due to the problem in the co-generation units and technical problems in the boiler. Due to this, the grinding was stopped for nearly 10 days. At present, over 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane are pending here.” State president of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, “As per the current data, DDCSM has ground over two lakh tonnes of sugarcane with a recovery rate of over 10%. The SSCSM will function till May 10. If the pending sugarcane grinding is delayed, the recovery rate would be affected. Moreover, it will affect the weight of the canes resulting in lower prices.” Officials in the DDCSM said, “The pending sugarcane will be diverted to the SSCSM in Gopalapuram. We have already begun moving the canes. Farmers need not be concerned about the value of the canes as they have been assessed and weighed.”