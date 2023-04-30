Home States Tamil Nadu

Expand operation of Palacode sugar mill, says Tamil Nadu farmers 

Farmers stated that over 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane that were brought here has not been ground and opening the mill would improve the recovery rate of sugar.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmapuri Cooperative Sugar Mill, Palacode

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service
DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane farmers in Dharmapuri urged the district administration to extend the functioning of the Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar Mill (DDCSM) in Palacode. Farmers stated that over 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane that were brought here has not been ground and opening the mill would improve the recovery rate of sugar.
Dharmapuri district has two sugar mills, DDCSM in Palacode and the Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugar Mill (SSCSM) in Gopalapuram. Due to the surplus rainfall (1028 mm) in the district, in 2022, over 20,000 acres of sugarcane area flourished. However, on Friday, the DDCSM closed its door, completing its grinding for the year 2022-23.
A farmer from Pulikarai said, “This year, there were some disruptions in the Palacode mill due to the problem in the co-generation units and technical problems in the boiler. Due to this, the grinding was stopped for nearly 10 days. At present, over 1,500 tonnes of sugarcane are pending here.”
State president of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam SA Chinnasamy said, “As per the current data, DDCSM has ground over two lakh tonnes of sugarcane with a recovery rate of over 10%. The SSCSM will function till May 10. If the pending sugarcane grinding is delayed, the recovery rate would be affected. Moreover, it will affect the weight of the canes resulting in lower prices.”
Officials in the DDCSM said, “The pending sugarcane will be diverted to the SSCSM in Gopalapuram. We have already begun moving the canes. Farmers need not be concerned about the value of the canes as they have been assessed and weighed.”
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugarcane farmers Palacode sugar mill
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp