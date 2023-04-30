Explore Krishnagiri: A drive to inform people about historical sites

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri Collector Deepak Jacob inaugurated an awareness tourism programme ‘Explore Krishnagiri’ in the district on Saturday. A team headed by Jacob, with the departments of public, revenue, forest and tourism, members of Krishnagiri History Research and Documentation Team visited a Dolmen site dating back to the iron age in Mallachandram near Shoolagiri.

Krishnagiri government museum curator C Govindaraj, who was along with the team said, “There are around 200 dolmens in Mallachandram and a few dolmens have paintings with white ochre. The Collector has initiated the programme ‘Kaanathakka Krishnagiri’ to explore the district. As a part of the programme, they visited Mallachandram.”

Krishnagiri district tourism officer RJ Gajendra Kumar said, “The Collector has identified over 55 places in the district as ‘tourism circuit’. It is available on the website of the district and also on Google Maps. More places will be added to the list soon.”

The collector said, “Krishnagiri has a lot of archaeological remains, heritage sites, and megalithic burials among others. The recent findings of the usage of iron from 4,200 years ago near Mayiladumparai is an example of the richness of the history of the district. Thus, we will visit a historical site every Saturday to create ‘awareness tourism’. The next visit will be to Mayiladumparai and interested people can join the programme.”

Hosur forest division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani, Hosur sub-collector R Saranya and others were present during the programme.

