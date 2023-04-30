Madras HC orders audit of water users association accounts, quashes G.O.

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Quashing a G.O. passed by the state government in 2016, appointing PWD officials to perform functions of Water Users Associations (WUAs), the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the Principal Accountant General of Tamil Nadu to take steps to audit the WUA accounts handled by the officials and to take action against them if any discrepancies are found.

Justice B Pugalendhi said, “Allocation of water in an irrigation system should be done with equity and social justice.” He passed the order while allowing a joint petition filed by the elected presidents of WUAs in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli, challenging the G.O. on the ground that it defeats the objective of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Management Irrigation System Act, 2000 (Act 7 of 2001), under which the associations were constituted.

The petitioners said, “The Act was enacted to create a democratic setup in the distribution of water by involving the farmers in the irrigation of water and to instil a sense of ownership. The G.O. takes away the rights of the farmers.”

Advocate J Bharathan, the amicus curiae appointed to assist the court in the case, also contended that there is a specific mandate to the district collectors to conduct the election for WUAs. “Even if the government decides to postpone the elections, it cannot be extended for several years,” he added.

