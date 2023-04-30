Naval personnel on security duty dies by suicide near Nagapattinam

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A 28-year-old Indian Navy personnel allegedly died by suicide near Nagapattinam on Sunday. The soldier allegedly shot himself using his duty weapon while guarding the naval office.

Sources said Rajesh Utthar was recently posted as a sentry at the Naval Detachment Office near Nagapattinam Port. In the wee hours, Rajesh's colleagues found him dead at the base around 3.45 am after hearing gunfire. Rajesh had reportedly fired his assault rifle at himself.

On information, police arrived at the spot to initiate a probe into the matter, following which a forensic team collected evidence from the spot. The body was then taken to the general hospital here for an autopsy.

Rajesh's grandfather, VKS Ranganathan, told TNIE that Rajesh had called his family on a conference call on Sunday night to inform them that was been transferred to Chennai.

Rajesh Utthar of Kamatchiamman Pettai village in Kilvazhiithinankuppam taluk in Vellore district joined the armed services in 2015 while he was still in college. He is survived by his wife Ilakkiya (24) and their 10-year-old daughter. His father, Utthar (55), used to be a carpenter.

A Vinayagam, his maternal uncle, said Rajesh was the breadwinner of his underprivileged family and sought assistance from the state government, including a job for Ilakkiya.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

