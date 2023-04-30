Home States Tamil Nadu

No one can threaten DMK: Udhayanidhi

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday told reporters that nobody can threaten the DMK (by conducting raids).

Published: 30th April 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday told reporters that nobody can threaten the DMK (by conducting raids).

He was speaking to reporters after giving away awards to NSS project officers at Anna University. Replying to a question about the audio clips about DMK leaders, Udhyanidhi Stalin said, “What kind of explanation was given by BJP leaders when various audio and video clips were released about their party leaders?”

To a question on the recent I-T raids in the state, he said,” Conducting I-T raids is very usual and nothing has been revealed about the findings of the raids conducted in the past. Nobody can threaten the DMK with these kinds of activities (raids).”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin DMK
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp