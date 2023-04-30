No one can threaten DMK: Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday told reporters that nobody can threaten the DMK (by conducting raids).

He was speaking to reporters after giving away awards to NSS project officers at Anna University. Replying to a question about the audio clips about DMK leaders, Udhyanidhi Stalin said, “What kind of explanation was given by BJP leaders when various audio and video clips were released about their party leaders?”

To a question on the recent I-T raids in the state, he said,” Conducting I-T raids is very usual and nothing has been revealed about the findings of the raids conducted in the past. Nobody can threaten the DMK with these kinds of activities (raids).”

