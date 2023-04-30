Notice on plea against wage disparity among cleanliness workers in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Thuppuravu Paniyalargal Urimai Sangam alleging wage disparity.

State general secretary of the association, P Annamayil, submitted in the petition that there are 1,647 cleanliness workers in the association and most of them belong to Scheduled Caste. She stated that the state government had passed a G.O. in 2010 for providing special time-scale pay to the workers, working for daily wages or consolidated pay in government offices and local bodies, if they completed a minimum of three years of service.



Later, in January 2020, the government issued another G.O. to enrol 16,726 cleanliness workers under consolidated pay with the conditions mentioned in the 2010 G.O. But the sanitary workers who were shifted to a special time scale of pay as per the 2020 G.O are now drawing a monthly salary of `7,000 while those who were appointed before 2013 are only getting `4,000 per month, Annamayil alleged.



Claiming that this violates the principle of 'equal pay for equal work' and the laws laid down by the Supreme Court, Annamayil requested the court to direct the authorities to pay a monthly wage of Rs 7,000 to the members of the association. Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the plea, issued a notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.

