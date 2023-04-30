Sexual assault against Anglo-Indian girl in Tamil Nadu, two held

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two youths were arrested by the police for sexually assaulting an Anglo-Indian girl who is a graduate student in a private college in Coimbatore. J Rajesh alias German Rajesh (22) and P Raveendran (22) from Lakshmi Garden at Kondayampalayam, allegedly raped the girl in a lodge at Saravanampatti.

Raveendran is a suspect in a murder case and a close friend of Gokul (24) who was hacked to death in February 2023 near the Coimbatore court complex. Rajesh has three assault cases under his name. The 20-year-old victim (20) from Nilgiris filed a complaint at the all-women police station on April 26 alleging that she was raped by the duo.

She came into contact with them via a friend who promised to help her as she was financially struggling. On April 23, the duo visited her place and forcibly took her to their lodge from where they allegedly raped her till April 25 night. A case was registered against the duo under several sections of the IPC.

One of them was under treatment in a hospital and released a video on Saturday alleging he was tortured and his leg was broken by the police after arrest. But Police claimed the two youths suffered fractures while trying to escape from police and they were lodged at the Coimbatore Central prison on Friday.

