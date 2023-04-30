Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt extends tenure of temporary teachers

Around 10,200 temporary teachers are working in government schools across the State handling primary to higher secondary classes since December 2022.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The state government has decided to extend the tenure of temporary school teachers by one more year. School education department sources said the decision came during an online meeting of CEOs that was held recently. The formal order in this regard is expected to be issued in May.

Around 10,200 temporary teachers are working in government schools across the State handling primary to higher secondary classes since December 2022. “The tenure of temporary teachers ended on Friday. With the government yet to take a decision on recruiting regular teachers, officers in the school education department directed CEOs to extend the tenure. They have to report for work in June,” a CEO said. 

“With the possibility of government recruiting regular teachers appearing bleak, officers must have decided to use temporary teachers considering students' welfare,” he said. The development has left candidates who cleared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) disappointed.

K Chandru of Coimbatore said, “Candidates who passed TET are awaiting jobs for eight years and more. The decision will leave around 1.30 lakh passouts in the lurch.” 

