To cut losses, Tangedco to ‘solar-power’ 1,685 agricultural feeders in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an effort to curb financial and line losses, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced plans to power 1,685 segregated agricultural feeders using solar energy in the next three years.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji had earlier assured the Assembly that 579 feeders would be powered using solar energy in the first phase this year.A senior Tangedco official said a pilot study will be held before its implementation.

The project aims to bridge the gap between the actual cost of supply (Rs 8.35 per unit) and the actual billing rate (Rs 4.46 per unit) for agriculture connections. By adopting feeder segregation and launching solar power, Tangedco hopes to reduce loss and save Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit.

The power utility currently incurs a loss of Rs 3.89 per unit by supplying electricity to agricultural connections, despite receiving subsidies from the state government.

Another official said Tangedco plans to install 20,000 MW of solar panels with 10,000 MW of battery storage system over the next 10 years. The solar plants will be connected to Tangedco’s grid, and will help avoid line loss and decrease voltage fluctuations.

In the first phase, solar panels with a combined capacity of 6,000 MW will be installed on nearly 4,000 acres of government land identified in Tiruvarur, Chengalpattu, Karur, Salem, Erode, and Kancheepuram.

Tangedco obtained a detailed project report from a private consultant on Friday and is seeking investors for the solar park project. They are planning to adopt the DBOOT (Design, Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer) system.

