Tomato procurement price crashes to Rs 1/kg; Tamil Nadu farmers abandon harvest

As many farmers across the state have opted to grow tomatoes this year, the price has crashed.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | P Jawahar)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Surplus production has led to the procurement price of tomato falling to Rs 1 per kg in the state, resulting in many farmers not harvesting it from the field as it would not cover labour costs. The wholesale price is Rs 8 at Trichuy’s Gandhi Market.

“As procurement prices are around Rs 1-Rs 3/kg, many farmers have not plucked tomatoes from the plant. For the past two weeks, it has been the same situation. We can’t even afford to pay labour costs,” Raja V, a tomato farmer from Vaiyampatty, Tiruchy, told TNIE.

“Due to transportation and other expenses, we sell tomatoes at Rs 8-Rs 10/kg. Despite that huge stocks are left with us as there are less buyers. We believe the situation will improve after a week or two,” said Kamalakannan of the Traders Welfare Association at Gandhi market.

Tomato traders said one box of tomatoes (25 kg) was sold at Rs 100-200 on Friday. “Last year, tomatoes were sold at Rs 14-18 per kg at Gandhi market around this time. As many farmers across the state have opted to grow tomatoes this year, the price has crashed. The price fall may bring down tomato cultivation next year,” an official from the agriculture marketing department said.

K Kuppan, a push cart trader at Choolaimedu in Chennai, said he sells 3kg of tomatoes for Rs 50 to his customers. He added that the price has come down from Rs 600-700 a month back to Rs 100-Rs 120 for a 15kg box of tomatoes.

M Thiagarajan, who’s been in the wholesale tomato business for the past 50 years, said, “When the price crashes, farmers will not plant in the next season resulting in a price rise. The government has to stabilize the price of essential vegetables.”

(With inputs from Chennai)

