Woman dies a month after acid attack by hubby in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The 32-year-old woman, who suffered burn injuries after her husband allegedly threw acid on her in the Coimbatore court complex on March 23, died on Saturday. Following her death, Racecourse police altered the case against the accused Sivakumar, who is currently in judicial custody in Coimbatore Central Prison, to murder and further investigation is underway.

The deceased, Kavitha (32), was from Kovilpatti in the Madurai district. The couple stayed with their two minor daughters in Kannampalayam junction near Sulur in the city outskirts. Sivakumar owned private ambulance services and Kavitha was a homemaker. According to sources, Kavitha separated from her husband and daughters, following which, Sivakumar had lodged a missing complaint at Sulur police station.

Meanwhile, the couple was allegedly jointly involved in several thefts before their separation and Kavitha had gone to the Judicial Magistrate Court on March 23 as a suspect in a 2016 case.

Sivakumar was sitting in the waiting hall in front of the court hall, and following a heated argument with Kavitha, he allegedly threw acid on her body. She was rescued by the lawyers and was then admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police arrested Sivakumar under Section of 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid, etc) of IPC. He is lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison under judicial custody.

