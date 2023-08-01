500 ration shops in Tamil Nadu to sell tomatoes at Rs 60 a kg

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the price of tomato touching Rs 200 a kg in the retail market, Tamil Nadu’s Cooperation Department has decided to expand the sales of tomato to 500 ration shops starting Tuesday. Currently, tomatoes are sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 60 per kilogramme in 302 ration shops in the state.

Cooperation Minister KR Periyakaruppan on Monday informed this to the press after a meeting with officials from the horticulture and cooperation departments. He said in the first phase, tomatoes were sold at Rs 60 per kg at 82 fair price shops in Chennai. Subsequently, from July 4, the initiative was extended to 302 ration shops across the state.

Since June 26, the state cooperative department has been providing tomatoes at a subsidised price. Periyakaruppan said they have taken necessary measures to mitigate the price rise, a result of reduced tomato supplies due to incessant rains in neighboring states. He also clarified the price surge is not artificial, but a natural consequence, and it has not been caused by brokers or any other factors.

