Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK MLAs stage hunger strike, condemns NLCIL

AIADMK MLAs from Bhuvanagiri and Chidambaram staged a hunger strike at the Bhuvanagiri MLA office on Monday, condemning NLCIL and the state government.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE:  AIADMK MLAs from Bhuvanagiri and Chidambaram staged a hunger strike at the Bhuvanagiri MLA office on Monday, condemning NLCIL and the state government.

Bhuvanagiri MLA A Aurmozhidevan planned a hunger strike at Melvalayamadevi. However, police denied permission for the protest on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, Arunmozhidevan, along with his supporters and AIADMK cadre, observed fast at his office in Bhuvanagiri.

Talking to reporters, Arunmozhidevan accused NLCIL and the government of deceiving people during land acquisition. “Demands of people were not fulfilled according to the law, and NLCIL had destroyed crops that were close to harvest,” he alleged.

Affected landowners have not received full compensation, he claimed. Criticising the government for not safeguarding agriculture, he asked why was the government supporting NLCIL so much when the corporation was contributing only 800 MW power. Chidambaram AIADMK MLA K A Pandian also extended support to Arunmozhidevan. Former minister Selvi Ramajayam and other functionaries were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK MLAs hunger strike Protest NLCIL
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp