AIADMK MLAs stage hunger strike, condemns NLCIL

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: AIADMK MLAs from Bhuvanagiri and Chidambaram staged a hunger strike at the Bhuvanagiri MLA office on Monday, condemning NLCIL and the state government.

Bhuvanagiri MLA A Aurmozhidevan planned a hunger strike at Melvalayamadevi. However, police denied permission for the protest on Sunday evening. On Monday morning, Arunmozhidevan, along with his supporters and AIADMK cadre, observed fast at his office in Bhuvanagiri.

Talking to reporters, Arunmozhidevan accused NLCIL and the government of deceiving people during land acquisition. “Demands of people were not fulfilled according to the law, and NLCIL had destroyed crops that were close to harvest,” he alleged.

Affected landowners have not received full compensation, he claimed. Criticising the government for not safeguarding agriculture, he asked why was the government supporting NLCIL so much when the corporation was contributing only 800 MW power. Chidambaram AIADMK MLA K A Pandian also extended support to Arunmozhidevan. Former minister Selvi Ramajayam and other functionaries were present.

