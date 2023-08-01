All play, no study for school students on last working day of every month in UT

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: As part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP), Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan on Monday launched 'No Bag Day' in government schools of Puducherry.

The school education department issued a circular that the last working day of every month must be observed as a book-and-bag-free day by all institutions. It was also informed that art, crafts, sports, and other extra-curricular activities must be given importance on that day.

As per this, students of all government and aided schools across the UT have been advised to come to school without books on Monday, the last working day of July. Instead of regular classes, students were given training in handicraft, games, arts, quiz, and discussion.

The L-G launched the programme at NKC Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kurusukuppam, after which she joined the students in playing handball. In the circular, private schools were also advised to observe the day but most schools did not comply with this order, said sources. In some private schools, the monthly examinations were also conducted as per schedule.

