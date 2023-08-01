Home States Tamil Nadu

‘CWMA will take a stand on Mekedatu after SC verdict,’ says Bishweswar Tudu

The Union minister was responding to a query raised by DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson regarding the Union govt’s position on Karnataka CM expressing intentions to construct a dam at Mekedatu.

CHENNAI:  Union Jal Shakti Minister Bishweswar Tudu informed Parliament that Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) will adopt a consistent approach in deliberating on the Mekedatu project and other projects within the Cauvery basin after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the case filed by Tamil Nadu.

The Union minister was responding to a query raised by DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson regarding the Union government’s position on Karnataka Chief Minister expressing intentions to construct a dam at Mekedatu.

Responding to the question, Tudu said the feasibility report of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project, Karnataka, was accorded ‘in-principle’ clearance in 2018 by the Central Water Commission (CWC) for the preparation of DPR. The DPR was submitted to CWC in January 2019 and it was referred to CWMA.

“In the 18th meeting of CWMA held on December 2022, it was decided that the CWMA will take a uniform stand for taking up discussions on Mekedatu project and any other project in Cauvery basin till the SC gives a decision on the case filed by Tamil Nadu.”

