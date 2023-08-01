Dengue and malaria cases under control, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dengue, malaria and other fever cases are under control in Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday in his response to the allegations levelled by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The former chief minister had appealed to the government to conduct special medical camps to control dengue and other fever cases. He claimed dengue cases have been increasing in the state, and the government should also stock adequate medicines.

In response to EPS, Subramanian said in 2019 when the former was the chief minister the state reported 8,527 dengue, 2,088 malaria and 681 chikungunya cases. “But this year till July 30, the state reported 164 malaria cases, 45 chikungunya cases,” he said.

However, Subramanian didn’t mention dengue cases reported this year. According to official sources, there are 3,304 dengue cases reported till July 30. The minister also said the state has adequate medicines in stock for the management of fever. Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has 24.10 crore 500 mg Paracetamol tablets which is sufficient for 5.9 months and 2.2 crore 650 mg Paracetamol tablets which is enough for 6 .7 months.

“Also, 24.48 lakh 25 mg Diclofenac Sodium injection that is sufficient for 4.6 months also has been stocked. The state has stocked sufficient antibiotics too. As on July 31 the TNMSC had medicines worth Rs 170.82 crore,” Subramanian added.

