‘Dravida’ is a false identity created by colonial powers': Governor Ravi to students

He was interacting with students and faculty members from the anthropology department, University of Lucknow, who were on a cultural studies tour in Tamil Nadu through an initiative of the governor.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

TN Governor RN Ravi speaks at the conclave, ‘Excellence of Higher Education in Tamil Nadu’ held at Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Thursday. (Photo | Express/Ashwin Prasath)

Image of TN Governor RN Ravi for representational purposes. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Governor RN Ravi said ‘Dravida’ is a false identity created by colonial powers and the name India was given by the Europeans. “The colonial powers, for their own interests, started evangelising Bharat through its proponents, such as Bishop Robert Caldwell, by creating false identities such as Dravida and Arya. They also did gross damage to our civilisation by destroying our social institutions,” Ravi said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s book Hind Swaraj, Ravi said colonial powers made deliberate attempts to dilute and distort the true identity and spirit of Bharat and pushed their own narrative of India. He was interacting with students and faculty members from the anthropology department, University of Lucknow, who were on a cultural studies tour in Tamil Nadu through an initiative of the governor.

“Framers of the Constitution introduced India as Bharat through Article 1,” he said, and added that Bharat is a ‘rashtra’ and not just a geographical and political entity.  Colonial mindset continued even after independence which led to civilisational, spiritual and cultural parts of Bharat’s identity being left unattended. “As a result, our society continued to be divided and subdivided. New identities in the forms of caste, language and region started emerging,” Ravi said.

He further mentioned the dreams of Shri Aurobindo, according to which India is the only land on this evolutionary planet where the consciousness of the oneness of creation originated. He urged the youth to be conscious of their national role and that their achievements are a gain for the nation also.

In this interaction, student participants shared their views and experiences on a cultural study tour. Governor presented the Hindi version of Tholkapiam books to the University of Lucknow for their library and Hindi copies of Thirukkural Books and Kasi Tamil Sangamam to all the students and faculty members.

