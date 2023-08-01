Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl killed as brother’s attempt to avoid pothole turns fatal in Tiruchy

The police said, A Jagajothi (16) of Mela Chinthamani was on her way to her school in Melapudur when the accident happened. 

TIRUCHY:  A 16-year-old schoolgirl came under the wheels of a private bus on Chintamani Bazaar Road in Tiruchy on Monday morning after she fell off a bike driven by her brother when he attempted to stop the speeding vehicle from hitting a pothole.  

Police said the victim’s brother was driving the bike at a high speed and when he tried to stop the vehicle on seeing a pothole, the bike skidded. The residents of the area staged a brief protest after the accident urging authorities to repair and relay the road at the earliest. CPI(M) has called for a protest on Tuesday on the incident.

