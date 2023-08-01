Girl killed as brother’s attempt to avoid pothole turns fatal in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 16-year-old schoolgirl came under the wheels of a private bus on Chintamani Bazaar Road in Tiruchy on Monday morning after she fell off a bike driven by her brother when he attempted to stop the speeding vehicle from hitting a pothole.

The police said, A Jagajothi (16) of Mela Chinthamani was on her way to her school in Melapudur when the accident happened. While his brother fell on the left side, Jagajothi fell to her right and was run over by the bus. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the victim’s brother was driving the bike at a high speed and when he tried to stop the vehicle on seeing a pothole, the bike skidded. The residents of the area staged a brief protest after the accident urging authorities to repair and relay the road at the earliest. CPI(M) has called for a protest on Tuesday on the incident.

TIRUCHY: A 16-year-old schoolgirl came under the wheels of a private bus on Chintamani Bazaar Road in Tiruchy on Monday morning after she fell off a bike driven by her brother when he attempted to stop the speeding vehicle from hitting a pothole. The police said, A Jagajothi (16) of Mela Chinthamani was on her way to her school in Melapudur when the accident happened. While his brother fell on the left side, Jagajothi fell to her right and was run over by the bus. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors declared her brought dead. Police said the victim’s brother was driving the bike at a high speed and when he tried to stop the vehicle on seeing a pothole, the bike skidded. The residents of the area staged a brief protest after the accident urging authorities to repair and relay the road at the earliest. CPI(M) has called for a protest on Tuesday on the incident.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });