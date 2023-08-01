Madras High Court ring-fences NLC, seeks reply on farm fracas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday allowed NLC India Limited to continue with its canal work. It also directed the government and the NLCIL to file their response to a case against damage done to crops by the corporation.

The Madras High Court single judge bench of Justice S M Subramaniam had earlier listed a writ petition filed by farmer Murugan from Valayamadevi Melpathi in Cuddalore for an urgent hearing on Monday. The petitioner had prayed to restrain NLCIL from taking possession of his fertile lands as harvest is due in two months.

The petitioner relied on provisions of the Land Acquisition Act (2013) and insisted on returning his land which was acquired in 2007, but had not been taken over. Advocate K Balu appearing for the petitioner accused the NLCIL of destroying crops just two months ahead of harvest. “Farmers were allowed to cultivate on the acquired land that remained unused for 16 years. Now suddenly crops were destroyed without any prior notice,” Balu argued.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, representing the government, told the court that compensation was paid for the land in 2012 and hence continuing cultivation is a violation and the land should be handed over after the harvest.

Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan representing NLCIL submitted that it was informed in December 2022 that the land will be taken over in January 2023. He also submitted that if the canal work is not completed before the monsoon, mines will be inundated by floodwater and NLCIL is ready to pay compensation for the damaged crops.

The court directed the government and NLCIL to file an affidavit on providing compensation to the crops and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

