Madras University assistant professor tells Kattunaickar women not to wear blouse?

Addressing reporters at the collectorate, M Muniyammal (50) from Anthaneri Kammakarai in Kadachanenthal said, he also practiced untouchability while he was in our area.

Madras University (File photo |D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

MADURAI:  Over 50 Scheduled Tribe community (Kattunaickar) people residing in Kadachanenthal petitioned Collector MS Sangeetha on Monday seeking action against Madras University Assistant Professor K Parimurugan, who allegedly maligned the community women.

Addressing reporters at the collectorate, M Muniyammal (50) from Anthaneri Kammakarai in Kadachanenthal said, "Today (Monday) morning, Parimurugan came to our village to enquire about our community certificate petitions. He told us that Kattunaickar community women should not wear blouses, and that we all looked like we belonged to a hunting community."

"He then reproachfully asked us if our children landed top government jobs using the certificates, should people from his community salute us? He also practiced untouchability while he was in our area. The collector must take action against him and appoint another anthropologist for certificate verification," she added. They also lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police demanding Parimurugan's arrest under the Protection of Civil Rights Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

When contacted, Assistant Prof. Parimurugan refuted the allegations. "I was appointed as the anthropologist in-charge of Madurai by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. On Monday, I went to Kadachanenthal along with the region's revenue inspector, village administrative officer, and zonal tahsildar. While I verified their petitions, I realised that they were not eligible for the ST certificate. When I told them this, they staged a protest. Now, they are levelling baseless allegations against me. The other officials who were there can vouch for me. I also have videograph evidence to prove that I am innocent," he told TNIE.

