Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA arrests 12th accused in Coimbatore car blast case

Idris took part in the criminal conspiracy before the execution of a car blast in Coimbatore city and he came under the NIA's radar after the car blast.

Published: 01st August 2023 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

nia_raids

National Investigation Agency (NIA). (Photo |ANI)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person I Mohammed Idris (25) of GM Nagar at South Ukkadam in Coimbatore city in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Mohammed Idris is a close friend of Jameesha Mubeen (29) from HMPR Street at Kottaimedu who drove a car filled with explosives in steel drums and LPG cylinders, was killed after the car bomb went off in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu on October 23, 2022, around 4 am.

Idris took part in the criminal conspiracy before the execution of a car blast in Coimbatore city and he came under the NIA's radar after the car blast. But the arrest was made only after establishing the evidence of his alleged participation in the conspiracy by his phone call details and the statements of arrested persons, according to the sources. 

NIA, Chennai branch office officials summoned him on Monday to appear before them at the temporary NIA office at the Police Recruits School (PRS) premises. After the inquiry, he was let off and again he was invited on Tuesday morning. After a detailed investigation, he was arrested and taken to Chennai. He will be produced before the special court for NIA cases at Poonamalle in Chennai on Wednesday, sources added. 

In the aftermath of the car blast, Coimbatore city police arrested six people - Mohammed Azarudheen and Mohammed Talha of Ukkadam, Mohammad Riyas, Firoz Ismail and Mohammad Nawaz Ismail of GM Nagar near Ukkadam, and Afsar Khan of Vincent Road in Coimbatore city in connection with the car blast case. Meanwhile, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who then arrested five more suspects Mohammed Thoufiq, Umar Farooq,  Firoz Khan, Sheik Hidayathullah, and Sanofar Ali.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore car blast case
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp