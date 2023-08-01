NIA arrests 12th accused in Coimbatore car blast case

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person I Mohammed Idris (25) of GM Nagar at South Ukkadam in Coimbatore city in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Mohammed Idris is a close friend of Jameesha Mubeen (29) from HMPR Street at Kottaimedu who drove a car filled with explosives in steel drums and LPG cylinders, was killed after the car bomb went off in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu on October 23, 2022, around 4 am.

Idris took part in the criminal conspiracy before the execution of a car blast in Coimbatore city and he came under the NIA's radar after the car blast. But the arrest was made only after establishing the evidence of his alleged participation in the conspiracy by his phone call details and the statements of arrested persons, according to the sources.

NIA, Chennai branch office officials summoned him on Monday to appear before them at the temporary NIA office at the Police Recruits School (PRS) premises. After the inquiry, he was let off and again he was invited on Tuesday morning. After a detailed investigation, he was arrested and taken to Chennai. He will be produced before the special court for NIA cases at Poonamalle in Chennai on Wednesday, sources added.

In the aftermath of the car blast, Coimbatore city police arrested six people - Mohammed Azarudheen and Mohammed Talha of Ukkadam, Mohammad Riyas, Firoz Ismail and Mohammad Nawaz Ismail of GM Nagar near Ukkadam, and Afsar Khan of Vincent Road in Coimbatore city in connection with the car blast case. Meanwhile, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who then arrested five more suspects Mohammed Thoufiq, Umar Farooq, Firoz Khan, Sheik Hidayathullah, and Sanofar Ali.



COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one more person I Mohammed Idris (25) of GM Nagar at South Ukkadam in Coimbatore city in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case. So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with this case. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Mohammed Idris is a close friend of Jameesha Mubeen (29) from HMPR Street at Kottaimedu who drove a car filled with explosives in steel drums and LPG cylinders, was killed after the car bomb went off in front of the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu on October 23, 2022, around 4 am. Idris took part in the criminal conspiracy before the execution of a car blast in Coimbatore city and he came under the NIA's radar after the car blast. But the arrest was made only after establishing the evidence of his alleged participation in the conspiracy by his phone call details and the statements of arrested persons, according to the sources. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); NIA, Chennai branch office officials summoned him on Monday to appear before them at the temporary NIA office at the Police Recruits School (PRS) premises. After the inquiry, he was let off and again he was invited on Tuesday morning. After a detailed investigation, he was arrested and taken to Chennai. He will be produced before the special court for NIA cases at Poonamalle in Chennai on Wednesday, sources added. In the aftermath of the car blast, Coimbatore city police arrested six people - Mohammed Azarudheen and Mohammed Talha of Ukkadam, Mohammad Riyas, Firoz Ismail and Mohammad Nawaz Ismail of GM Nagar near Ukkadam, and Afsar Khan of Vincent Road in Coimbatore city in connection with the car blast case. Meanwhile, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) who then arrested five more suspects Mohammed Thoufiq, Umar Farooq, Firoz Khan, Sheik Hidayathullah, and Sanofar Ali.