Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition leaders protest in support of Goubert Market traders, held

Leaders from Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, MMK, and MDMK were arrested after police prevented them from advancing towards Raj Nivas.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational image

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Leaders of various political parties were arrested after they held a protest in a show of solidarity with the cause of Goubert Market traders opposing eviction for construction of a modern market, on Monday. They were all released later. Meanwhile, traders closed their shops.

Leaders from Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, MMK, and MDMK were arrested after police prevented them from advancing towards Raj Nivas. Among those apprehended include Leader of Opposition and Unit DMK Convenor R Siva, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, CLP leader M Vaithinathan, CPI State secretary A M Saleem, CPM State Secretary R Rajangam, state VCK leader Deva Pozhilan, along with former ministers, legislators, and functionaries.

Earlier in the day, the opposition INDIA took out a rally from Kamaraj Square with placards and converged at J N Street and M G Road junction, where they held a demonstration. The leaders called for an inclusive approach that safeguards the interests of the traders while pursuing the broader objectives of the Smart City project.

The bone of contention lies in the complete demolition of the current structures at Goubert Market to pave way for a modern market. Reiterating the traders' demands, the opposition parties sought for a construction plan in a phased manner, provision of temporary sheds in the adjoining Old Jail complex so as to not jeopardise the livelihood of the approximately 1,400 traders and workmen. They insisted that the government consult the traders before proceeding with the project. Former MP P Kannan also participated in the agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goubert Market traders Opposition leaders arrest
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp