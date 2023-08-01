Opposition leaders protest in support of Goubert Market traders, held

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Leaders of various political parties were arrested after they held a protest in a show of solidarity with the cause of Goubert Market traders opposing eviction for construction of a modern market, on Monday. They were all released later. Meanwhile, traders closed their shops.



Leaders from Congress, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), VCK, MMK, and MDMK were arrested after police prevented them from advancing towards Raj Nivas. Among those apprehended include Leader of Opposition and Unit DMK Convenor R Siva, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, CLP leader M Vaithinathan, CPI State secretary A M Saleem, CPM State Secretary R Rajangam, state VCK leader Deva Pozhilan, along with former ministers, legislators, and functionaries.



Earlier in the day, the opposition INDIA took out a rally from Kamaraj Square with placards and converged at J N Street and M G Road junction, where they held a demonstration. The leaders called for an inclusive approach that safeguards the interests of the traders while pursuing the broader objectives of the Smart City project.



The bone of contention lies in the complete demolition of the current structures at Goubert Market to pave way for a modern market. Reiterating the traders' demands, the opposition parties sought for a construction plan in a phased manner, provision of temporary sheds in the adjoining Old Jail complex so as to not jeopardise the livelihood of the approximately 1,400 traders and workmen. They insisted that the government consult the traders before proceeding with the project. Former MP P Kannan also participated in the agitation.

