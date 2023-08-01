Paravanur canal is vital to prevent floods: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) has issued a press statement emphasising the importance of Paravanur canal in safeguarding its mine and farmlands from floods. The statement said the canal serves as a crucial waterway, managing stormwater from villages like Arasakuzhi, Mudhanai, Kombadikuppam, Iruppukurichi, Narimanam, Kotteri, and also Neyveli and its surrounding areas, power plants and mines.

During monsoon, the volume of stormwater exceeds the river’s handling capacity, leading to inundation of nearby fields and villages. To address this issue, NLCIL undertook steps like widening, deepening and constructing of protective bunds on both sides of the river in 2005.

To avoid temporary diversions due to mining advancements, a permanent 12-km diversion was planned. Land required for this was acquired between 2006 and 2013, and due compensation was paid to landowners. Currently, 10.5 km of the permanent river formation has been completed, with only a stretch of 1.5 km near Melvalayamadevi remaining.

Upon completion of the canal, all agricultural fields along its path will receive sufficient water for perennial irrigation, potentially expanding irrigated area beyond the current 25,000 acres, supporting two to three crops per year, including downstream regions up to Bhuvanagiri.

While carrying out the canal work, a small stretch of irrigated land was affected, and though compensation was provided earlier, physical possession could not be taken due to resistance from landowners who continued cultivation. NLCIL has handed over cheques to the district administration on behalf of the individual farmers.

