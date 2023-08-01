Home States Tamil Nadu

PSLV lifts off with 7 S’pore satellites

After the launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s NewSpace India Ltd launched its PSLV rocket with seven Singaporean satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sunday. 

Launch was held at SDSC |  ISRO-Twitter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After the launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s NewSpace India Ltd launched its PSLV rocket with seven Singaporean satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sunday. ISRO deployed into intended orbits the DS-SAR Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite which was the primary satellite along with co-passenger satellites ELOX-AM, a 23-kg technology demonstration micro-satellite; ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer; SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite; NULloN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless Internet of Things connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that would be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, a satellite developed under international collaboration. 

The DS-SAR Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite that weighs 360 kg was placed at an altitude of 535 km into a near-equatorial orbit and be used for satellite imagery for the Singapore government. The satellites were launched on PSLV rocket as part of the PSLV-C56/DS-SAR mission. The DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. 

Addressing the press after the satellites were deployed into the right orbit, ISRO chief S Somanath said, “I want to congratulate the customers sponsored by the Government of Singapore for having this mission on board the PSLV and their continued faith in our PSLV for deploying the space crafts from Singapore. Congratulations once again, to NSIL.”

“The PSLV fourth stage, which is currently in the orbit of the satellite which is at almost 535 km circular orbit in a 5-degree inclination, will be brought back to a lower orbit of 300 km to mitigate space debris problems,” Somnath said.

