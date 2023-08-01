Resolution on statehood sent to Centre, says Puducherry Assembly Speaker

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Responding to Union Minister to the State Nityananad Rai's statement about the Centre not having received the union territory's resolution on statehood, Legislative Assembly R Selvam said that it was forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 26 by Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Monday.



The government was criticised for failing to forward the resolution to MHA even after four months, said Rai. Statehood is the lifeline of Puducherry and the demand has been vociferously growing in the context of financial crisis and the absence of full-fledged democracy. The legislators of Puducherry reflected this aspiration of the people in their resolution dated March 31, he added.



"By not treating the resolution with the seriousness and urgency that it deserves and dilly-dallying it for four months, the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor have shattered the sanctity and honour of the Assembly and disgraced the legislators and the people," said former MP M Ramadass. He added that Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan failed in her constitutional responsibility.

