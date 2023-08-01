Home States Tamil Nadu

Town panchayat staff smuggled centuries-old temple vessels in Tamil Nadu

In his complaint dated July 27, M Kannathasan said the smuggled antiques included valuable copper, brass and bronze vessels.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Assistant commissioner of Thirukutralanathaswamy temple in Courtallam has sent a complaint to the idol wing police demanding action against the town panchayat staff for allegedly smuggling 400-year-old antiques from the temple's stone hall.
 
In his complaint dated July 27, M Kannathasan said the smuggled antiques included valuable copper, brass and bronze vessels. "Chokkampatti zamin was administering the performance of pujas in the temple 500 years ago. For this purpose, the valuable vessels were kept in the 'kattalai' hall of the temple. The temple was administering the hall from the beginning. However, the administration was later handed to a committee of the district administration.

Now, it is administered by Courtallam town panchayat administration. There is a case pending before the court. The lower courts pronounced a judgement in favour of temple administration. However, the panchayat administration refused to hand over the hall to the temple. The temple administration approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which pronounced the order in favour of them.

A video, where the town panchayat staff could be seen smuggling the vessels from the hall through tractors, has gone viral in social media. I request the police to recover the vessels from the town panchayat administration," he demanded in his complaint.

Sushma, executive Officer of Courtallam town panchayat told TNIE that the vessels were auctioned by the panchayat administration for around `1 lakh before she got the posting to Courtallam. Sources said the viral video was shot two months ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smuggling antiques
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp