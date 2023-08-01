Home States Tamil Nadu

Two civil engineers from TN among dead in crane accident on Maharashtra expressway

A gantry crane was launching box girders at a site in Khutadi Sarlambe village in Shahpur taluk when it suddenly collapsed, killing 20 labourers and site engineers on the ground.

Published: 01st August 2023 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

19 killed

NDRF personnel during a search and rescue operation following a crane accident along the under-construction Samruddhi Expressway, in New Thane, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/KRISHNAGIRI: Two civil engineers from Tamil Nadu were among the 20 people killed in the Samruddhi Expressway crane accident near Shahpur in Thane district of Maharashtra shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

According to sources, a gantry crane was launching box girders at a site in Khutadi Sarlambe village in Shahpur taluk when it suddenly collapsed, killing labourers and site engineers on the ground.

Samruddhi Mahamarg, officially known as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', is a 701-km expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. The expressway is being constructed and opened in phases.

Kannan Vedharathinam (23) from Ayakkaranpulam-2 village in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district died in the accident. Kannan, a civil engineering graduate, was working with Mumbai-based construction company VSL Private Limited as a graduate engineer trainee.

 E Santhosh (36) of Krishnagiri, one of the victims who died in a girder launching machine collapse near Shahpur in the Thane district of Maharashtramon Monday. (Photo | Express)

Kannan's family members met Nagapattinam District Collector Johny Tom Varghese and requested that his body be brought to his native village. "My son went to Mumbai to work and earn for our family due to impoverishment. We request that his body be brought back and that action is taken against the company which has ignored our requests for communication. We also request relief for his loss," said his father. The Collector assured the family of support.

The other victim from the state was identified as E Santhosh (36) of VIP Nagar in Boganapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri. Santhosh was a civil engineer working for 12 years at the company engaged in constructing the Samruddhi Expressway. Three years ago, he was shifted to Maharashtra from Delhi. He had planned to get a transfer to Chennai in September.

Santhosh is survived by his wife Rubi (28), a five-year-old son and a six-month-old daughter. His family is residing in Krishnagiri. According to his family members, his body will reach Bengaluru late on Tuesday night and will reach the village in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samruddhi Expressway Nagapattinam Krishnagiri
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp