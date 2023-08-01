Two held for burning wastes from Kerala near Tamil Nadu's Alangulam

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alangulam police registered a case against four people and arrested two of them for bringing medical, plastic and bakery wastes, including hospital beds, from Kerala and burning it near Sivalarkulam village. The police have seized one truck, which was used to transport the waste.



The suspects were identified as Karthik Murugan, Ganesan, Senthil Murugan and Rajalingam. All four were booked under Sections 294 (b), 353, 506 (2), 269, 270 of IPC & 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.



In his complaint, health inspector A Rajanainar identified the waste transporter as APV traders, located in Kottayam of Kerala. "Upon receiving a tip-off that some people are burning Kerala's medical waste on the outskirts of Sivalarkulam, temporary health inspector Sivakumar and I went to the spot. We found a truck loaded with medicine bottles, bakery and plastic wastes, and used beds. When we approached them, they abused us and posed a life threat. However, we managed to catch them with help from the public," the complaint read.



"Karthik Murugan and his father Ganesan transported the medical waste from APV traders, owned by Senthil Murugan, to Rajalingam's land," said police. Some weeks ago, Alangulam police arrested a Thiruvananthapuram-based truck driver for transporting medical, electronic and plastic wastes from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and seized his truck. They had also arrested a local resident who attempted to dump these wastes in a public place.

