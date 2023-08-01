Home States Tamil Nadu

Two held for burning wastes from Kerala near Tamil Nadu's Alangulam

In his complaint, health inspector A Rajanainar identified the waste transporter as APV traders, located in Kottayam of Kerala.

Published: 01st August 2023 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

TENKASI:  Alangulam police registered a case against four people and arrested two of them for bringing medical, plastic and bakery wastes, including hospital beds, from Kerala and burning it near Sivalarkulam village. The police have seized one truck, which was used to transport the waste.

The suspects were identified as Karthik Murugan, Ganesan, Senthil Murugan and Rajalingam. All four were booked under Sections 294 (b), 353, 506 (2), 269, 270 of IPC & 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act.

In his complaint, health inspector A Rajanainar identified the waste transporter as APV traders, located in Kottayam of Kerala. "Upon receiving a tip-off that some people are burning Kerala's medical waste on the outskirts of Sivalarkulam, temporary health inspector Sivakumar and I went to the spot. We found a truck loaded with medicine bottles, bakery and plastic wastes, and used beds. When we approached them, they abused us and posed a life threat. However, we managed to catch them with help from the public," the complaint read.

"Karthik Murugan and his father Ganesan transported the medical waste from APV traders, owned by Senthil Murugan, to Rajalingam's land," said police. Some weeks ago, Alangulam police arrested a Thiruvananthapuram-based truck driver for transporting medical, electronic and plastic wastes from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and seized his truck. They had also arrested a local resident who attempted to dump these wastes in a public place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alangulam two arrested Waste burning
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp