Veeravanallur Chedibutta sarees among three products set to get GI tag

Among the three products is Veeravanallur Chedibutta Saree woven by weavers of Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district.

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR:   Three more products from the state, including Veeravanallur Chedibutta Saree, are set to get GI tag as the applications - filed by P Sanjai Gandhi, intellectual property attorney and government pleader in the Madras High Court on behalf of various organisations - did not receive objections within the stipulated period of four months.

This comes four months after the publication of applications in the geographical indications (GI) journal. Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Sanjai Gandhi on Monday said the products will soon be registered in the GI registry, taking the total number of products with GI tag in the state to 58.

Among the three products is Veeravanallur Chedibutta Saree woven by weavers of Veeravanallur in Tirunelveli district. These sarees are known for its iconic plant and flower motifs woven on the edges.

The two other products in line to get the GI tag include the Jaderi Tiruman (NamaKatti) produced in Jaderi village in Cheyyar taluk of Tiruvannamalai district, and Kanniyakumari Matti bananas which are cultivated in Agatheeswaram, Thovalai and Thiruvattar taluks of Kanniyakumari district. The highly fragrant matti variety of bananas contains medicinal value.

