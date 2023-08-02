Home States Tamil Nadu

Give govt job to kin of victim of caste murder, orders Madras High Court

But the judge rejected this by pointing out that such an argument is not sustainable as the petitioner is relying upon the provision of the Special Act.

Published: 02nd August 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras HC

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the Theni collector and District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare officer to provide a government job to a Scheduled Caste woman whose brother was murdered by dominant caste members in 2020.

Petitioner Kalimuthu’s elder son Karthikeyan was murdered by forward community people on January 1, 2020. Jayamangalam police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and SC/ST Act. During the trial, the sessions judge had directed the Theni collector to pay a compensation of `4.12 lakh to Kalimuthu under the SC/ST Act.

Citing serial number 46 (i) of Annexure-I read with Rule 12(4) of the SC/ST Act, 2016, which mandates granting a government job to any one member of the victim’s family, Kalimuthu filed a petition in the HC seeking a government job for his daughter Pavithra.

When the petition was heard by Justice L Victoria Gowri recently, the government counsel claimed that since the compensation has already been paid to the petitioner, the question of providing employment to his daughter will not arise.

But the judge rejected this by pointing out that such an argument is not sustainable as the petitioner is relying upon the provision of the Special Act. She directed the authorities to provide employment to Pavithra, based on her educational qualification, within three months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Scheduled Caste woman Government job
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp